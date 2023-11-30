Gurugram Municipal Corporation to outsource lifting of 10 LMT of construction waste

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 29

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) has decided to outsource the lifting of around 10 lakh metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste lying in the open.

For the past two years, the corporation has been struggling to regulate lifting and transportation of C&D waste. The process went haywire after the unceremonious exit of ‘Pragati’, its previous concessionaire.

A survey by the corporation has found that nearly 10 lakh metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste is lying in the open across the city, including Aravalli patches and green belts. The worst hit areas include Southern Peripheral Road and Gurugram Faridabad Road, Sectors 29, 55 and 56, and Saraswati Kunj. The survey also found that at present, the city was generating 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste every day.

With no regulated mechanism, the mining mafia is lifting and dumping waste at empty plots, green belts, on roadsides and in drains. C&D waste was found to be the biggest reason of drain clogging and waterlogging this year by the GMDA.

The MCG survey found that not only the lifting and transportation of the waste was not being done properly, even the treatment facilities needed attention.

The city has just one processing plant in Basai, which works under capacity. The maximum processing capacity of the unit is around 1,000 tonnes a day.

“We have already started the process and sought approval from Urban local bodies for hiring an agency for legacy waste lifting and regular lifting,” MCG Commissioner PC Meena said. “The same firm will be tasked with enforcement of rules as well. Soon, there will be an agency in place,” she added.

To streamline waste collection, too

In addition to the C and D waste, the corporation has also decided to streamline waste collection and transportation.

The MCG has hired two private agencies for the secondary waste collection and transportation to Bandhwari landfill site.

The civic body has asked two companies to cover all four zones of the city and collect garbage from the secondary waste collection points along with current concessionaire Ecogreen.

