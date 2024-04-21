Gurugram officials pulled up for slow lifting of wheat, mustard

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, April 20

Gurugram District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has told the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the transport contractors to speed up the lifting of the wheat and mustard crops from grain markets.

Contractors warned of strict action DM warns contractors that if they do not lift and transport the crops on time, the administration will register cases against them

Chief Secretary asks DM to ensure that the farmers get payment of their crops within 72 hours after the issuance of J-7 forms.

There were reports that more than half of the wheat and mustard crops, were yet to be lifted and transported to the godowns for storage.

Yadav warned the contractors that if they did not lift and transport the crops on time, the administration would be forced to register cases against them.

He also asked the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to look for new transport contractors if the already hired transport contractors were not working properly.

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad Prasad reviewed the procurement process in Gurugram through a video conference with the District Magistrate and other local officials. The CS has asked the District Magistrate to ensure that the farmers get payment of their crops within 72 hours after the issuance of J-7 forms.

Nishant Yadav said that so far 32, 388 MT of mustard has been purchased in Helimandi, Farrukhnagar and Sohna markets. Out of this, 16000 MT is still lying in the markets waiting for its turn to be transported to the storehouses. Similarly, 38, 630 MT of wheat has arrived in the markets. More than half of this crop is yet to be lifted and transported to the storehouses. The District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Anil Kumar says that the department has taken another godown with a capacity of 8000 MT on rent in Farrukhnagar.

"We have hired new contractors in Farrukhnagar and the work of lifting and transportation of mustard is being handed over to them", the DFSC says.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram