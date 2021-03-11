Gurugram: On the run, jail inmates held from Agra

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 1

The Gurugram police today nabbed from Agra the two jail inmates who had fled from police custody here. The two are accused in rape and robbery cases.

The crime unit, Palam Vihar, headed to Gurugram with both inmates. Six persons, including three cops and a guest house operator, were also nabbed yesterday for allegedly aiding the under-trail jail inmates to flee.

On Monday, when prisoners Abhijeet, alias Ajay and Rakesh, were being taken back to Bhondsi Jail in a private vehicle after medical examination from LNJP Hospital, Delhi, they were stopped at a guest house in Sector 38 from where they escaped on a scooty.

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran confirmed the arrest of the criminals.