Gurugram: Over 25 vendors booked for encroachment

Gurugram, October 17
The Gurugram police have registered a case against over 25 vendors, who had allegedly put their stalls on the service lane of the elevated Sohna road in Badshahpur.
Complainant Imran Alam, who is living along the Badshahpur-Sohna road, said the presence of street vendors on the service lane, blocks the passage for the public, leading to frequent traffic jams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots