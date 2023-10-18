Gurugram: Over 25 vendors booked for encroachment

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 17

The Gurugram police have registered a case against over 25 vendors, who had allegedly put their stalls on the service lane of the elevated Sohna road in Badshahpur.

Complainant Imran Alam, who is living along the Badshahpur-Sohna road, said the presence of street vendors on the service lane, blocks the passage for the public, leading to frequent traffic jams.

