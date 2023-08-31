Gurugram: Partying at farmhouse, Delhi man drowns in swimming pool

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

A 28-year-old Delhi resident drowned in a swimming pool under suspicious circumstances during a party with friends at a farmhouse in DLF Phase 1, here.

The relatives of the deceased accused his friends killing him. An FIR of murder has been registered at the DLF phase 1 police station.

The police said the deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Aya Nagar, Delhi, who had come to a farmhouse in Baliawas village along with his friends Sahil, Gaurav, Vipin, Vikas and Vicky Chaudhary to party on Monday evening. All friends were taking a bath in the swimming pool when Sonu drowned in the pool. His friends pulled him out and took him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

The police reached the hospital and took the body into custody. Sonu's family also reached Gwal Pahari police chowki and accused Sonu's friends of killing him.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the friends of the deceased under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at DLF phase 1 police station on Tuesday.

“As per the complaint, an FIR of murder was registered. Along with examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the farmhouse, the friends of the deceased are also being interrogated. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence revealed during the investigation,” said sub-inspector Chandagi Ram, in-charge of the Gwal Pahari police chowki and investigating officer.

