Gurugram police arrest 26 for frauds

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 15

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested 26 persons on the charge of cyber fraud in the last 45 days. It is alleged that they had duped people from across the country of over Rs 64 crore.

A total of 18,163 complaints and 865 cases have been registered against these accused. Of these, 39 cases are registered in Haryana.

According to ACP Priyanshu Diwan, three laptops, 41 mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

The examination of SIM cards and data review by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center revealed that fraud of about Rs 64 crore and Rs 85 lakh was committed by them across the country.

The arrested accused were identified as Dayaram, Yogesh, Vikas Meena, Akshay Tiwari, Dheeraj Kumar, Vishnu, Rohit Verma, Ranjit, Ajay Paswan, Akash, Amardeep, Harshit Handuja, Tarun Kumar, Deepak, Himanshu, Parasdeep, Arshdeep, Rajendra, Sunil, Pawan, Sushil, Subhash, Jagmohan, Rambharose, Vivek Singh and Ranjeet.

#cyber crime #Gurugram