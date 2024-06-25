Gurugram police arrest four with six pistols, 102 cartridges

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 24

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested four persons and recovered a huge cache of arms, including six automatic pistols, five magazines, 102 live cartridges, a car and two mobile phones from their possession.

Robbery bid foiled With their arrest, the police have foiled a major robbery attempt. The arrested criminals were planning to rob a car, and subsequently commit a major crime using the stolen car. — Vishwa Gaurav, Inspector & in-charge, crime branch, Sector 39, Gurugram

Inspector Vishwa Gaurav, in-charge of the crime branch, Sector 39, Gurugram, claimed that the police who arrested these accused had foiled a major robbery attempt.

“The arrested criminals were planning to rob a car, and subsequently commit a major crime using the stolen car,” he stated.

The Inspector said he had received a secret tip-off from reliable sources that some criminals were roaming in the Sector 9 area. A police team was immediately dispatched to the area. The police personnel managed to arrest four criminals travelling in a car from near Government College, Sector 9, Gurugram, with illegal weapons without any resistance from the accused, he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak (25), a resident of Bariyavas village in Rewari district; Nagendra Singh Neemwal (30), a resident of Naya Basti, Sector 8, Gurugram; Dharmendra (31), a resident of Rampur Aata village in Nuh district; and Sahil (21), a resident of Jakampura in Gurugram district.

A case has been registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector 9-A police station here.

During interrogation, it was revealed that a case of robbery was previously registered against Dharmendra and Deepak in Gurugram district.

All four accused will be produced before a judicial magistrate by the police team on Tuesday to seek their remand for further investigation.

A police official said the accused might have links with other criminals. “During the police remand, we will try to find out about their accomplices, if any,” he added.

