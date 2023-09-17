Gurugram police can take Monu Manesar’s custody after September 25

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 16

The Gurugram police today secured the production warrant of Bajrang Dal activist and cow vigilante Monu Manesar from a local court to bring him from Rajasthan’s Bharatgarh jail for investigation into his role in an attempt to murder case.

As per an order by a local court today, Monu will be taken into custody on production warrant from the Rajasthan jail on September 25, when his judicial remand ends.

A police officer said a case was registered against Manesar at Pataudi police station on February 6. He, along with few others, was accused of injuring four persons in a clash between two communities. One Mohin Khan (20) had suffered a gunshot wound.

In his complaint, Mohin’s father said his son was in the market when an unknown person shot at him. Mohin’s uncle alleged that Bajrang Dal members were moving about with guns. The police had booked unknown persons under Section 307 of the IPC and under the Arms Act, but after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Manesar firing a gun near the spot, his name was added as an accused.

