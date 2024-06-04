Gurugram police cyber security internship starts

Gurugram, June 3

To fight the challenge of rising cyber crimes, the 11th edition of cyber security summer internship, organised by the Gurugram police, started today. DCP (cyber) Siddhant Jain inaugurated the internship programme at DAV Public School, Sector 49.

The month-long internship shall have 80 participants attending physically through the Gurugram cyber police training centre in Sector 43, while 1,000 will join virtually from DAV school in Sector 49.

Jain said over 15,000 applications were received from more than 12 states. Some students of foreign universities had also applied for the internship. A total of 1,100 participants were selected on merit.

“The selected participants will be taught about the prevention of cyber crimes. Experts will take courses on various cybercrimes, cyber security, cyber laws, AI, Block Chain and forensics. Additionally, visits to cyber police station, Gurugram, would be organised to inform them about the police’s functioning,” added the DCP.

ACP (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said through this internship, an effort was being made to give right direction to the minds of the youth and enhance their capabilities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram