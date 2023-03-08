Gurugram police gear up for safe Holi

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 7

The police will set up 65 additional checkpoints to maintain law and order in the city during Holi festivities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said, “Strict security arrangements will be made to ensure peace in the city on Holi. More than 100 police personnel will be deployed at around 100 checkpoints to keep a check on triple riding on two-wheelers, driving without helmet and drunk driving. Strict action will be taken against those who will create a ruckus on the roads. The SHOs have been instructed to check hooliganism in their respective areas and take strict action against the miscreants.”

The cops would not only maintain law and order, but also alert people to celebrate Holi in a safe manner, he added. Wishing city residents a happy Holi on behalf of Gurugram police, the ACP appealed to the public to maintain law and order and report any crime or mishap to the police on emergency number 112. Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav has instructed all doctors to be prepared for any emergency.