Gurugram police organise awareness campaign under ‘Haryana Uday’

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 14

Under the “Haryana Uday” programme, the Gurugram police conducted an awareness campaign at Atul Kataria Memorial School near Sheetla Mata Mandir Road on Friday. The event was organised under the supervision of Akhil Kumar, ACP (Traffic).

During the campaign, students, teachers and bus drivers were educated on the importance of following traffic rules and how to protect oneself against cybercrimes.

Subhash Boken, a police spokesperson, said the Gurugram police organises special campaigns under this programme with the objective of raising awareness about various types of crimes and different mediums on which they occur. These campaigns include events like sports competitions, cycling rallies and marathons, which attract the attention of the people and encourages their active participation.

Approximately 500 students, school staff and bus drivers participated in this programme.

#Gurugram