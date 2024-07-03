Gurugram police registered 9 cases under new criminal laws on Day 1

Gurugram, July 2
The Gurugram police registered nine cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on the first day after the new criminal laws came into force in the country.
Of these, a case of murder was registered under the BNS at the Rajendra Park police station. Two accident cases were registered in the Badshahpur and Farrukhnagar police stations, while two cases of theft were filed at Sector 29 and Shivaji Nagar police stations.
A case of thrashing was registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station and a case of abduction at the Kherki Daula police station. A case of fraud was registered at the Sector 5 police station, while a case of criminal trespassing was registered at the Sector 53 police station.
Meanwhile, in Nuh, a case was registered in connection with a man who was held hostage at the Bicchor police station. “The Gurugram police is taking action as per the new laws on complaints received regarding incident that occurred after June 30. On July 1, nine cases were filed under relevant sections of the new laws,” said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters