Gurugram police registered 9 cases under new criminal laws on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 2

The Gurugram police registered nine cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on the first day after the new criminal laws came into force in the country.

Of these, a case of murder was registered under the BNS at the Rajendra Park police station. Two accident cases were registered in the Badshahpur and Farrukhnagar police stations, while two cases of theft were filed at Sector 29 and Shivaji Nagar police stations.

A case of thrashing was registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station and a case of abduction at the Kherki Daula police station. A case of fraud was registered at the Sector 5 police station, while a case of criminal trespassing was registered at the Sector 53 police station.

Meanwhile, in Nuh, a case was registered in connection with a man who was held hostage at the Bicchor police station. “The Gurugram police is taking action as per the new laws on complaints received regarding incident that occurred after June 30. On July 1, nine cases were filed under relevant sections of the new laws,” said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.

