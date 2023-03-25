Gurugram police roll out QR code to curb cybercrime

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 24

The district police will put up the posters of a dedicated quick response (QR) code that will lead to its social media platforms and web portal across the city. The step is being taken to create awareness and ensure hassle-free reporting of cybercrimes.

The police had recently appointed 30 cybersecurity officers and launched its handles on various social media platforms. A police official said several groups of cybercriminals were active in the city and number of such crimes had increased rapidly in the past few months. As per the police data, more than 4,700 complaints were received and 112 cases were registered till March 18.

The police had received more than 20,000 complaints of cybercrime in 2022, in which 216 cases were registered. On an average, the police received 54 complaints daily last year, but this year, the number has increased to 79 complaints per day.

A senior police officer said they were receiving nearly 2,000 cybercrime complaints every month, but the cases were not being solved due to the shortage of cyber experts. The police had to outsource the work, he added.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber) said the QR code would sensitise people regarding new trends in cybercrime and provide a platform to easily submit their complaint. Anyone could connect through QR code with the cyber police directly on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, he said.

“Through these platforms, Gurugram police will share cyber safety tips, short awareness videos, images, and dos and don'ts,” said Dewan.

An official Raj Kumar Yadav said the police had started an awareness campaign regarding the QR code and its social media handles.