Gurugram: Police seize 800 cartons of illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 10

Around 800 cartons of illicit liquor in a truck were seized by the police in the IMT Manesar area.

The police have arrested the truck driver and an FIR has been registered at the Manesar police station.

A team of the crime unit, Sikanderpur, was patrolling on Thursday night in the IMT Manesar Sector 2 area when information received about truck carrying illicit liquor.

The team reached near an electricity substation where the truck was parked on the roadside and the driver was sitting inside.

On being asked to show documents, the truck driver showed an e-way bill which mentioned a list of chemicals that were inside the truck. When the checking initiated, cartons of illicit liquor were found.

“We have arrested the truck driver, identified as Manish Raut, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, and are questioning him. We are trying to find out about the liquor smugglers,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.