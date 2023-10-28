Gurugram police suspend 14 Investigating Officers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

The Gurugram police, following the direction of Home Minister Anil Vij, today suspended 14 Investigation Officers (IOs) posted in different police stations and a crime unit.

Vij had taken cognisance of the delay in investigation of cases by over a year. A list of 367 such IOs was prepared from across Haryana. He issued orders, recommending their suspension.

A total of 60 policemen from Gurugram district were on the list. After an inquiry, Deepak Gahlawat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), suspended 14 IOs last evening. A senior police officer said the remaining policemen would also be punished.

