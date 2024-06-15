Gurugram police takes on MC’s role to remove encroachments

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 14

Taking an unusual approach to curb the increasing incidents of petty crimes in Gurugram, the police have started removing encroachments from the roadsides, which is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation.

It is claimed that on an average, 10 vehicles are stolen in Gurugram every day. As part of its anti-encroachment drive to deter miscreants, the police removed illegally parked vehicles and vendors from the roadsides at various places on Thursday and Friday. The police also conducted similar campaigns in Manesar, Pataudi and Badshahpur areas and removed several illegally parked vehicles and carts.

A senior police officer said common people were facing a lot of problems due to encroachment by street vendors and unauthorised parking of vehicles along roads in Manesar & IMT Chowk.

Besides disrupting traffic, this had also led to the rise in the incidence of thefts in the area, the officer added.

“Keeping all this in mind, various places in Manesar city have been freed from encroachments by our police team. This campaign will be continued to further address the problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team from the Pataudi police station removed illegal roadside vendors, kiosks and vehicles from Jamalpur Chowk, Heli Mandi and other places with the help of the local civic body.

A team of the Badshahpur police station, led by SHO and Inspector Satish Kumar, also conducted a special drive in the area on Thursday. Many street carts and vehicles parked illegally on the roadside were removed during the campaign. The police also warned people to not park their vehicles along the roads illegally.

“Many places have been freed from encroachment in Manesar, Pataudi, Jamalpur and the IMT Manesar area by our police teams. The general public has praised the initiative and thanked the Gurugram police,” said Manesar DCP Deepak Kumar.

