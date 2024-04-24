Gurugram police, Truecaller ink pact to curb cybercrime

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 23

To strengthen the cyberspace for people and proactively combat rising frauds and scams in the digital space, the Gurugram police have forged an agreement with Truecaller, a global caller ID and spam blocking app.

An MoU was signed on Tuesday at the police commissioner’s office between Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and Kumari Hariti Chadha, Manager of Public Affairs at Truecaller.

A senior police officer said the Gurugram police and Truecaller would jointly organise training sessions to educate people about preventing cyber frauds and reporting online losses. Truecaller has extended its government directory services in Gurugram by incorporating verified police contact numbers to thwart impersonation frauds. The initiative will facilitate users in easily discerning verified numbers, thereby reducing the risk of falling victim to frauds perpetrated in the name of police officers.

In a bid to promote awareness about online safety, Truecaller and Gurugram Police intend to expand this initiative statewide and provide support to Utkrisht Society for Safety, a non-profit initiative by Haryana Police.

Siddhant Jain, DCP Cyber, highlighted the challenges posed by cyber fraud, noting that the Gurugram police received around 100 to 120 complaints daily, resulting in an average monthly loss of Rs 40 crore.

#cyber crime #Gurugram