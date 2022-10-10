Gurugram police warns against 5G fraud

Gurugram, October 9
The first case of 5G fraud in the city was reported on October 1 when several telecom companies announced their initial rollout plans for the 5G services in various cities, including Gurugram. Since then, the police have been spreading cyber crime awareness among people.
Many city residents have been duped by scamsters posing as executives of telecom service providers. The police said the cases were rapidly increasing and anyone who had been defrauded should inform on the 1930 helpline number to get immediate help.
Deputy Commissioner Upasna Singh said the police prevented transaction frauds worth Rs 61.8 lakh in September by freezing bank accounts.
“We have already told people to not share OTPs to avoid cyber frauds. Fraudsters are duping people on the pretext of upgrading their services to 5G after gaining access to their mobile phones through a link sent to them,” she added.
