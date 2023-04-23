Quack held for providing 'MTP kits'

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 22

A joint team of the Health Department and Manesar police nabbed a 38-year-old fake woman doctor for providing abortion kits to pregnant women and also treating them illegally. The woman operates her ‘clinic’ in Naharpur village in IMT, Manesar area, and was Class XII passout.

According to the complaint filed by Health Department Medical Officer Dr Harish Kumar, an information was received by the CMO office that ‘Dr Shalini Singh Yadav’ at Gogaji Clinic in Naharpur village was treating pregnant women without any valid degree and was also providing them medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

Acting on the information, a police team raided the clinic on Friday evening. A trap was set wherein a pregnant woman was sent to her claiming she was three months pregnant and wanted to get an abortion. Shalini took Rs 1,000 from her and gave her some pills.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged against Shalini under the relevant sections of the MTP Act, IPC, NMC Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act at the Manesar police station. She was later arrested.

“The accused has been sent to judicial custody and further probe is underway,” said Inspector Satyender Kumar, SHO, Manesar police station.