Gurugram ranked 2nd in Edu Dept’s e-Adhigam summer challenge

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 23

After settling for the 21st position in the initial stage of the e-Adhigam summer PAL hero challenge conducted by the Education Department, the Ambala district eventually climbed to the third spot in the state in the overall rankings.

As per the rankings recently released by the department, Bhiwani and Gurugram have secured the first and second positions, respectively.

The challenge, which had kicked off on June 5, concluded on June 30. Over 70,000 students from various government schools up and down the state had participated in the summer challenge, under which the pupils had to attempt various quizzes.

Gurugram, Hisar and Jind have secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, based on the quiz challenges meant for teachers.

An official said, “Under the summer hero challenge, the government school students of classes X, XI and XII attempted some quiz challenges. The objective was to keep the students occupied and to boost the use of tablets among them. Though Ambala witnessed the highest participation of students with 33 per cent — and the teachers’ participation stood at 64 per cent — the district was ranked third in the students’ challenge, and it stood seventh in the teachers’ challenge in the overall rankings. It was a result of their lukewarm response in the initial weeks of the challenge.”

As many as 5,431 students in Ambala had attempted at least one quiz, while the number of students with active tablets hovered around 17,000.

District Nodal Officer (e-Adhigam) and District Mathematics Specialist (DMS) Sushil Arora said, “The ranking was not up to the mark in the initial days of the challenge. A meeting was held to ascertain the reasons behind the unimpressive performance, so that corrective steps could be taken.” It worked as the ranking first rose to the 16th spot, before climbing up to the third spot in the final overall rankings. “Now, all-out efforts are being made to boost the use of tablets at government schools,” Arora added.

