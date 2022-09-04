Gurugram: RERA asks ILD builder to submit resolution plan for incomplete units

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 3

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has asked the ILD builder to submit a resolution plan related to an incomplete project at Sector 37C, Gurugram, and hand over the units to allottees as per plan. RERA chairman KK Khandelwal heard the plea of buyers who have been fighting with the defaulter builder seeking their homes for almost a decade.

The authority gave a patient hearing to the aggrieved buyers-cum-allottees, who approached the authority seeking the implementation of the orders that the authority had issued to the builders for completing the project over the past four years.

The allottees informed the authority about the non-compliance of RERA orders for the past four years and demanded strict action against the builder. Besides the allottees, ILD promoter Salman Akbar was also present at the RERA office.

In a warning to the builder, the authority said the project has to be completed. The builder’s land, offices, plots, flats etc would be attached or auctioned to arrange the required money for completing the project hanging fire since 2008-09.

Khandelwal scrutinised the documents of builders to ascertain sold, unsold and mortgaged properties and issued directions to freeze all money transactions with immediate effect.

Finding non-compliance of RERA orders, the chairman warned the builder of putting even the promoters behind the bar.

“We give you the last opportunity to resolve the issue of aggrieved allottees without wasting time,” said Khandelwal.

The ILD had launched a residential project of six towers in Sector 37C in 2008-09 and collected 70 to 80 per cent amount from 192 buyers with the promise to hand over the units to allottees by 2010-11.

The authority issued summons to the promoter to appear before it with a final resolution plan on September 7. Khandelwal, in the presence of 50 allottees at RERA office, warned the promoters of civil imprisonment in case they failed to comply.

The authority issued an order to attach Salman Akbar’s personal vehicle, which it withdrew after assurance of the promoter to comply with the order.

Allottees demand strict action