Gurugram: RERA pulls up firm for not obeying order

Gurugram, September 8
The RERA, Gurugram, has ordered the directors of Raheja Developers Limited to appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing.
The firm has been asked to explain in person the actions so far initiated to address the pending grievances of the residents of Raheja Atharva residential group housing society in Sector 109 here.
Raheja Atharva is a newly built society, whose quality of construction came under scanner when the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) approached RERA in October 2021 with their grievances. The association had demanded structural audit of all towers for safety purposes.
The court summoned the respondent to appear in person on October 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...