Gurugram: RERA pulls up firm for not obeying order

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 8

The RERA, Gurugram, has ordered the directors of Raheja Developers Limited to appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing.

The firm has been asked to explain in person the actions so far initiated to address the pending grievances of the residents of Raheja Atharva residential group housing society in Sector 109 here.

Raheja Atharva is a newly built society, whose quality of construction came under scanner when the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) approached RERA in October 2021 with their grievances. The association had demanded structural audit of all towers for safety purposes.

The court summoned the respondent to appear in person on October 4.