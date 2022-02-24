Gurugram residents have lost trust in builders: MP

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 23

Gurugram residents suffered from ‘trust deficit’ with builders, and the government was working on dealing with it, said Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh. He met Chintels Paradiso residents today and said the collapse highlighted a graver issue.

“Gurugram is a key resource centre for the state and if people don’t trust builders, it will impact the realty market and also stop people from coming here and settling. This will eventually affect our key revenue centre Gurugram. Dealing with the trust deficit is our priority,” he said. He chaired a review meeting with the officials in connection with the tragedy. One being questioned about delay in investigation or enquiry reports, he said, “It may take time, but people are looking into it. The matter will be investigated,” he said.

“The builder is being shielded. We will live under trauma forever,” said a resident. —