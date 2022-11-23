 Gurugram residents not complying with waste segregation norms : The Tribune India

Gurugram residents not complying with waste segregation norms

The National Green Tribunal barred dumping of waste at a landfill site near Bandhwari village on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 22

Although Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure segregation of waste at source, residents are far from cooperative. Despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns, the residents are not giving out dry and wet waste separately.

Residents threaten collectors

In some places, residents have told our drivers that they will not allow the vehicles to ply and start handing over the waste to private unauthorised vendors. Some residents even snatched the vehicle’s key. Private contractor’s spokesperson

The concessionaire, Ecogreen, which has been employed to collect the waste, has been facing stiff resistance at several localities. Clashes with garbage collectors have also been reported from across the city. The collectors are facing resistance in the localities of Pawala, Khusrpur, Sarai, Carterpuri, Mollahera, Chauma Khera, Dundahera, Sarhaul, Sukhrali, Acharyapuri, Mahavirpura, Sanjay Gram, Bhaimgarh Kheri, Daultabad, Dhanwapur, Gadoli kalan, Kadipur, Kherli daula, Gharoli Khurd, Harsaru, Mohammadpur, Jharsa, Narsinghpur, Sihi, Hans Enclave, Harijan Basti and Sector 28.

“Residents of several areas are adamant that they will not segregate the waste and give to Ecogreen. In some places like Feroze Gandhi ColonY, Zone 1, Sector 10, residents have told our drivers that they will not allow the vehicles to ply and start handing over the waste to private unauthorised

vendors. Some resident even snatched the vehicle's key,” a spokesperson for Ecogreen said.

The firm had sought MCGs Sanitation Wing’s help, he added. “An awareness campaign is also underway to help people understand the benefit of segregation,” the spokesperson said.

To deter people, who are not following the norms, the MCG has refused to collect their waste but they are instead dumping the waste in open. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have mapped over 300 garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the city where waste is being dumped in open. Officials said areas from where mixed waste was not being collected, residents were throwing it in the open.

The corporation has issued directions to its sanitation wing and door-to-door waste collection concessionaire to ensure that they collect only segregated waste from Monday onwards.

Recently, a month long awareness drive was launched across the city to make citizens aware of the change and sensitise them on the need to segregate waste at home.

