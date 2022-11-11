Gurugram: Residents of Chintels Paradiso demand arrest of directors

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 10

Set to lose their homes at Chintels Paradiso, over 300 residents of the society now want strict action against the builder. After the magisterial probe by the local administration upheld the IIT’s findings indicting builder for collapse that claimed two lives, the residents have demanded the arrest of the directors. The probe report submitted on Wednesday had held the developer responsible for the overall structural lapse which not only led to the collapse of Tower D, but brought security of all other towers under scanner.

The CBI is probing the case but it had not made much progress as it was waiting for the IIT findings and the administration’s inquiry report. “The builder not just cost us our life savings but also destroyed two families,” said a representative of the residents.

In February, the Gurugram police had registered an FIR against Ashok Solomon, the developer of Chintels Paradiso, and several others following a complaint by residents. Following the constant demand, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had transferred the probe to CBI in March but the investigation started in July. Though the team visited the spot and recorded some statements, the probe was in limbo for want of administration’s inquiry report.

Chintels’ developers said,“We have provided all receipts and bills to the authorities. We are waiting to receive a copy of the IIT report and the government committee report and then we can further comment.”