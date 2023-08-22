Gurugram residents, RWAs demand blacklisting of contractors

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 21

Aggrieved over the rampant mismanagement of solid waste across Gurugram, various resident groups and RWAs have moved the Chief Minister seeking penalisation and blacklisting of private contractors responsible for the same. The RWAs have demanded termination of their contracts by amending the 2016 rules of the solid waste management to ensure that such crisis does not take place where there is no disposal of waste for days due to sanitation workers going on strike frequently.

A city-based environmentalist said the city was continually facing solid waste management crisis severely affecting the health of citizens and the city’s overall civic condition. “The garbage is piled up in the open and often burnt all across the city. The problem is further aggravated by frequent strike by the sanitation workers and transporters. Lack of a proper system of waste segregation, collection and proper disposal in compliance with the SWM Rules 2016 has been a major drawback which the citizens have repeatedly reminded the government, but it has not been addressed,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder member of ‘Why waste your waste’, a civil society movement for a zero-waste city.

The waste collection, transportation and the tipping fee model as per the concessionaire agreement is the primary cause of the crisis, said the residents.

The Gurugram’s waste management practice is in contravention to the spirit and form of the SWM Rules 2016.

