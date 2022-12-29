Gurugram residents seek norms for ‘pet-friendly’ restaurants

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 28

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which have implemented new bylaws for pet dogs, has received several complaints seeking regulatory norms for “pet friendly” cafes.

As per the new trend, many restaurants, cafes and even pubs in the city have allowed entry of pets in their establishments. It has been a success but many residents have now approached the MCG against their move. The residents have asked the MCG to set regulations for ‘pet friendly’ cafes.

Mukesh Goel, a resident of Sector 31, said these restaurants had copied western concepts. “I went with my family to dine on Christmas in an east Asian themed restaurant in 32nd milestone. The restaurant allowed entry of pets but they hadn’t put up any signage regarding it. A couple carrying their dog of Rottweiler breed walked in and they sat next to our table. Their dog was super excited and was continuously jumping on chairs. When the waiter came with the couple’s order, the dog jumped on him and ended up licking the tray. We left the restaurant after the incident.”

The MCG has received several application with several such complaints. Several persons claimed that dogs were allowed in jam packed carnival without muzzles or verification of vaccination status at 32nd Milestone, Sector 15

Rita Suhag, who has filed a complaint, said, “The authorities concerned are checking vaccination and registration certificates at several housing societies but not in such restaurants. It has been made mandatory to muzzle the dogs while taking them for a walk in neighbourhood but no such norms exist for these restaurant. What if Dog bites somebody in such places?”

Senior Medical Officer of the MCG Dr Ashish Singla, who is in-charge of pet policy in the city, said, “The issue is of concern and will be considered in ongoing work on pet bylaws.” Interestingly, civic bodies in Bengaluru and Pune have specified norms for ‘pet friendly’ cafes and restaurants. In Mumbai, organiser or venue host is mandated to seek permission to allow pets and inform those attending well in advance.

