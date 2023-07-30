Gurugram: Residents told to pay for U-turn built by NHAI

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 29

Residents of posh Ambience Island are angry with the builder as he has asked them to pay for the Ambience U-turn built by the NHAI. The residents have reportedly received bills for ‘proportionate reimbursement of infrastructure cost incurred by the NHAI “U” turn (underpass) near Ambience Island, NH8, Gurugram’. They have been asked to pay an average of Rs 46,000 each for the same.

Was our consent taken? Did the builder ask the NHAI before charging us? Was any agreement reached or our consent taken that we will pay for this before it was made? Is there any other instance where the residents have paid for roads, highways or underpasses made near their homes? Sanjay Lal, apartment owners assn of Ambience island

“We are speechless. So now, the residents will be paying of any additional infrastructure being made by government entities like the NHAI? Did the builder asked the NHAI before charging us? Was any agreement reached or our consent taken that we will pay for this before it was made? Is there any other such instance where the residents have paid for roads, highways or underpasses made near their homes? ,” said Sanjay Lal of the Apartment Owners Association of Ambience Island.

Raj Gehlot, Director of Ambience Group, said the bills were issued as per a prior contract with the residents. “I don’t understand what this hue and cry is all about. This is not something that we as a builder had promised and not delivered or we anticipated it. We and DLF have borne 25 per cent cost of this infrastructural upgrade and we have a contract with the residents that they will pay for any external maintenance. Everybody on this plot has benefitted and will have to pay,” said Gehlot.

The 377-metre four lane U-turn underpass near the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was opened for the traffic last year after several delays. The underpass provides passage for commuters coming from Shankar Chowk and heading directly towards the DLF Phase-3 and Ambience Mall amid heavy traffic snarls.

It also allows the commuters heading to Ambience Mall cross over without entering Delhi. Prior to U-turn, the mall goers and Ambience Island residents would have to cross toll plaza. Finally, this underpass was built by the NHAI.

