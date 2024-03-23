Gurugram resort owner held for ‘hosting’ paper leak suspects

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 22

A special task force (STF) from Meerut has nabbed a Gurugram farmhouse owner for his alleged involvement in the UP Police paper leak scam.

Paper was ‘shown’ to over 800 applicants

The accused, identified as Manesar resident Satish Dhankar, is owner of a resort, where the paper was leaked to over 800 applicants.

Dhankar has reportedly confessed that he was aware of the paper leak plans in advance and was to get Rs 15-20 lakh for it. He said the applicants stayed for a night at his resort and were “shown” the paper. He had, according to investigation, joined the scam on the behest of an elusive Delhi police constable, Vikram Pahal.

“Dhankar has revealed that he had full knowledge of what his premises were going to be used for. He knew Pahal well and Pahal had asked him to keep his resort empty, saying that a paper was to be leaked and it was a perfect place. Dhankar jumped on the wagon to earn easy money,” said Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional SP (STF).

STF officials disclosed that Pahal escorted about 1,000 aspirants to the resort on February 15. They were provided with exam questions, as captured in a video that was later circulated widely on social media. In addition to the overall fee, Dhankar charged Rs 500 per candidate.

Dhankar has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the IPC and the Public Examination Act. To date, 398 individuals have been arrested in connection with the UP police constable paper leak. The examination, held offline across four sessions on February 17 and 18, was cancelled by the state government on February 24.

Subsequently, the STF was tasked with conducting an investigation into the matter.

The UP Police have also asked the Haryana Police to keep a tab on farmhouses, especially in Gurugram and Nuh, as they were emerging as top choices for such activities. Their location in NCR and minimal vigilance has made them popular with paper leak gangs.

Recently, the Nuh police had thwarted a medical exam paper leak attempt at a Tauru farmhouse.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram