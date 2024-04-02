Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram, April 2
The food and safety department here cancelled the licence of La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant where five people were allegedly served dry ice instead of a mouth freshener, officials said on Tuesday.
The department also sealed the restaurant located in Sector 90, they said.
Gurugram Food Safety Officer Ramesh Chauhan said a reply was sought from the restaurant within 15 days.
But even after 15 days, there was no response from the restaurant management. So, action was taken against them and their licence was cancelled, he added.
Five diners vomited and suffered bleeding in the mouth after consuming the dry ice served to them in an apparent mix-up at the eatery. According to the complaint lodged by one of them, they had gone to the restaurant on the night of March 3.
A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the five friends purportedly vomiting blood. Police said earlier that two of the five people were still hospitalised.
Gurugram police had arrested the restaurant manager on March 5 and the waitress, who served the dry ice to the diner, on March 8.
