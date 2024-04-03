Gurugram restaurant’s licence cancelled

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 2

In the case where five persons fell ill after consuming a mouth freshener containing dry ice following dinner at a Gurugram restaurant, the Food Safety Department has cancelled the licence of La Forestta restaurant. The establishment, situated in Sector 90, was subsequently sealed.

Gurugram Food Safety Officer Ramesh Chauhan said the restaurant was given 15 days to respond to the matter. However, no response was received within the stipulated timeframe. Consequently, action was taken, resulting in the cancellation of the restaurant’s licence.

Officials noted that such an incident was unprecedented in Gurugram. In response, the District Food Safety Department initiated inspections of all restaurants and hotels in Gurugram to prevent similar occurrences.

Ramesh Chauhan of the District Food Safety Department said so far the department had collected samples from 162 restaurants in Gurugram, out of which 58 samples had failed. Besides, reports of many samples were yet to come and action would be taken as per the rules.

Chauhan emphasised that legal action had been taken against restaurants whose samples had failed the safety test; similar measures were being implemented in the examination of the school food department’s midday meal samples.

