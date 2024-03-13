Gurugram, Rewari get direct train connectivity to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced extension of Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat Superfast Express running via Rewari and Gurugram to Chandigarh from March 14, bringing cheers among residents of southern Haryana.

Vande Bharat to depart from Ajmer Number 20977 Ajmer-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Superfast train will depart from Ajmer at 6.20 am from March 14 and reach Delhi Cantt at 11.30 am. It will leave from Delhi Cantt at 11.40 am and reach Chandigarh at 2.45 pm. Capt Shashi Kiran, Chief PRO, North Western Railway

Modi was launching railway projects, including 10 new Vande Bharat trains and a petrochemicals complex coming up in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, in Ahmedabad.

Residents of southern Haryana had long been demanding the extension of this train as it would bring them closer to the state capital. Currently, with no direct connectivity the residents have to either go to Delhi or opt for buses to visit Chandigarh.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief PRO of North Western Railway, said number 20977 Ajmer-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Superfast train would depart from Ajmer at 6.20 am from March 14 and reach Delhi Cantt at 11.30 am. It would leave Delhi Cantt at 11.40 am and reach Chandigarh at 2.45 pm.

Similarly, train number 20978 Chandigarh-Ajmer Vande Bharat Superfast will depart from Chandigarh at 3.15 pm from March 14, except Wednesdays, would reach Delhi Cantt station at 6.23 pm. It would depart from the station 6.33 pm and reach Ajmer at 11.55 pm.

In addition to this, the PM also virtually inaugurated electrified double-line section connecting the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors, running from New Rewari Junction to New Khurja Junction.

The 173-km-long section was built at a cost of

Rs 10,141 crore and has six stations along the route — New Boraki, New Dadri, New Faridabad, New Prithla, New Tauru, and New Dharuhera. The section also has a 2.76 km viaduct at Sohna, avoiding divisive earthwork in the city, and multiple bridges and flyovers.

