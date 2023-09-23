Gurugram road in a shambles

The link road connecting the South Peripheral Road (SPR) and NH-8 opposite Hayatt Regency hotel in Gurugram is in a terrible condition. The road is full of potholes, which are often waterlogged owing to rains or leakage in pipelines. In addition, a part of the road is blocked by trucks parked on it. The authorities concerned should immediately look into the matter.

Sarjeet Singh, Gurugram

poor sanitation irks Rohtak residents

Poor sanitary conditions prevailing in different parts of Rohtak are putting the city residents to grave inconvenience. Cleanliness workers often get late in collecting waste, and frequently leave the uncollected garbage along the roads, leading to unbearable stench. The MC should organise an awareness campaign on efficient garbage collection processes.

Radhey Shyam, Rohtak

Bumpy ride for commuters

The road joining the Badkhal-Pali road and Nawada AD near Bhakri village in Sector-49 is in a deplorable condition. Despite having lodged complaints at the grievance portal, no action has been taken.

Aarish, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Gurugram