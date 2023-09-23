 Gurugram road in a shambles : The Tribune India

What our readers say

Gurugram road in a shambles

Gurugram road in a shambles


The link road connecting the South Peripheral Road (SPR) and NH-8 opposite Hayatt Regency hotel in Gurugram is in a terrible condition. The road is full of potholes, which are often waterlogged owing to rains or leakage in pipelines. In addition, a part of the road is blocked by trucks parked on it. The authorities concerned should immediately look into the matter.

Sarjeet Singh, Gurugram

poor sanitation irks Rohtak residents

Poor sanitary conditions prevailing in different parts of Rohtak are putting the city residents to grave inconvenience. Cleanliness workers often get late in collecting waste, and frequently leave the uncollected garbage along the roads, leading to unbearable stench. The MC should organise an awareness campaign on efficient garbage collection processes.

Radhey Shyam, Rohtak

Bumpy ride for commuters

The road joining the Badkhal-Pali road and Nawada AD near Bhakri village in Sector-49 is in a deplorable condition. Despite having lodged complaints at the grievance portal, no action has been taken.

Aarish, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

6
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

7
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

8
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

9
Jalandhar

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

10
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

Will take part in war games alongside china

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha


Cities

View All