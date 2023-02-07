Gurugram road rage: 56-year-old Scooty rider beaten to death; one arrested

Gurugram, February 7
A 56-year-old Scooty rider was allegedly beaten to death in a case of road rage near trunk market here late Monday evening.
An FIR of culpable homicide was registered against three persons and police nabbed one accused — an autorickshaw driver — on Tuesday evening. The entire act was captured on CCTV camera and police were trying to identify other accused with the help of the footage.
According to the police, Mool Chand Verma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was returning home from his work on Scooty. When he reached near the trunk market, a loaded auto was parked in front of a grocery shop which led to a traffic jam. Mool Chand asked the auto driver to move the auto and an argument ensued.
Mool Chand allegedly broke the front mirror of the auto with his hand. The auto driver caught the Scooty from behind and Mool Chand fell down. He along with a shop owner and his son allegedly thrashed Mool Chand and fled.
Mool Chand’s son Yogesh got information that his father was lying on the road and reached the spot. Yogesh rushed his injured father to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.
After getting information a police team reached the spot and started investigation. The footage of a CCTV camera installed in a shop near the spot was found. The police also questioned the shopkeepers nearby and seized the footage. During the quarrel many people were present nearby, but no one came to intervene, said police.
According to the complaint filed by Yogesh, people nearby told him that his father was thrashed by an auto driver, shop owner and his son. Following the complaint an FIR was registered against three under section304 (ii) (culpablehomicide) of the IPC at city police station.
“One accused auto driver has been arrested who is identified as Arvind Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab other accused,” said inspector Vedpal, SHO of city police station.
