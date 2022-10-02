Gurugram, Rohtak among top 100 in cleanliness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Two cities of Haryana have made it to the top 100 in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey, and were awarded at a programme in Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Gurugram has been ranked 29th and Rohtak 56th in the survey. Dharuhera, with a population size of 25,000-50,000 and Bawani Khera, with a population of 15,000-25,000, were adjudged the ‘Fastest Moving’ city. Ambala Cantt was ranked 25th in the cantonment boards’ category across the country.

Haryana has made it to the top 5 based on the overall progress and citizens’ voice progress, and among smaller states, Haryana is on the top. Notably, Haryana’s performance has improved since 2021.

“The Haryana Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has taken several important steps to ensure cleanliness in both urban and rural sectors,” said a government spokesperson.

He added that CM firmly believes in spreading mass awareness about cleanliness to ensure that every citizen contributes to keeping their surroundings clean and hygienic.