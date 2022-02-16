Gurugram: Role of ex-police head under scanner in multi-crore heist

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 15

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Amit Sahrawat, while rejecting the bail plea of the absconding IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, has also raised questions on the role of the then Police Commissioner.

The court, in its observations, has highlighted many under-investigation facts and unanswered questions on the role of the IPS officer KK Rao, the then Police Commissioner, in the investigation of the multi-crore heist.

Setia was accused of allegedly taking Rs 2.5 crore and dollars etc to hush up the matter. The admission of the same was made by key accused Dr Sachinder Jain Naval who claimed that Setia took all this to hush up the matter, but returned a majority of the money, keeping some money, saying things were not in his hands.

The court was surprised that the office of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, lies in the same building where the accused Setia then had his office as the DCP (Crime) and gangsters and kingpin of burglary were going to the office, having bags of Rs 2.50 crore, and the then Commissioner was unaware of that.

“For what purpose the Commissioner had been posted there by the government?” The court said that the fact that a top cop took money to hush up matter put hopes of the common man to get justice to dust.

“If the gangsters and the dacoits visit the office and residence of the DCP with bags having money to get crimes hushed up, the poor man of this country should certainly go to the some deity to pray for his survival,” said the court while dismissing the anticipatory bail.