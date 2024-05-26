Gurugram RWAs mourn death of Badshahpur MLA

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 25

The death of the 45-year-old Independent MLA from Badshahpur in Gurgaon has not only shocked members of political circles, it has left the entire constituency mourning. Rakesh Daultabad was a popular leader who was celebrated for being accessible and always available to help. The news which spread around 1.00 pm lead to a major outpour of online condolences as the deceased’s family abstained from any public ‘aakhri Darshan’ ceremony. Various RWA representative, youth leaders from rajathan and MLAs reached his house to pay their last respects.

“Daultabad was a people’s man. He was just a call away for everybody. Loosing him is nothing less than a personal loss for all people of Badshahpur. He supported us through the Covid-19 pandemic, he fought with us for the removal of the toll plaza and actively worked to get roads made. He never turned anybody away. We are deeply shocked and saddened,” said Praveen Malik of United Association of New Gurugram which represents over 80 societies.

It may be noted that it was on people’s demand that the state arranged for a cremation for the popular leader with state honours. Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav and DCP Traffic Virender Vij represented the state at the funeral.

“The news of the demise has come in as a shock and we are still trying to process it. He was a young leader who understood our day to day problems and did his best to help us. His demise has left a permanent void in the hearts of city folks, which as of now we think won’t be filled anytime soon. The residents have lost a beloved leader,” read a statement issued by United Gurugram RWAs which comprises of RWAs of builder colonies in the area.

Rakesh Daulatabad also founded a local organisation ‘Parivartan Sangh’ in 1997 that catered to several social issues such as facilitating healthcare, improving education levels, empowering women and taking several other initiatives, which impacted the lives of the local community. He however is best remembered for his unending support to the people of the city during the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic. From running 24-hour free ambulance services to getting oxygen cylinders and footing hospital bills of many and helping providing migrants he left an everlasting impact on Gurugram.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram