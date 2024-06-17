Gurugram Samadhan Shivir flooded with property ID complaints

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 16

The ongoing Samdhan Shivir in Gurugram has become popular with hundreds of people thronging the shivir every day. The local administration after analysing the complaints said the maximum lacunae were found in property IDs followed by sanitation problems.

The administration so far has resolved 177 complaints. “The response has been good and a majority of people coming to rectify the concerns are senior citizens. The maximum number of complaints pertain to the property IDs. A major chunk of the complaints come from areas such as Sohna and Pataudi,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The state government has introduced this initiative after the Lok Sabha results to address public grievances promptly by organising grievance redressal camps at district and subdivisional levels.

Following the directions, the Gurugram district administration started the shivir where officials from various departments such as Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), forest, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), District Town Planner (DTP), and the police are available at the conference room of the Mini-Secretariat between 9 am and 11 am every day.

Yadav further said the residents could meet these officials to raise their concerns and complaints on a range of issues such as water shortages, power outages, sanitation, and pothole-ridden roads and more. “The daily performance of the initiative is being analysed and the reports regarding pending and resolved issues will be submitted to my office every day,” he said.

The district officials said the goal of the Samadhan Shivir was to provide a streamlined process for the residents to get their problems addressed efficiently and effectively.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram