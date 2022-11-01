Gurugram sees 9 cases of vehicle theft daily

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 31

Gurugram has seen a phenomenal dip in cases of vehicle theft in comparison to last year, but it still continues to witness around nine such cases every day.

As per the police data, 2,893 vehicles have been stolen till October 27 this year, while 3,014 vehicles were stolen during the same period last year. The vehicle theft average stood at 9.9 per day last year, while it has dipped to 9.5 per day this year so far.

According to the police, most of these cases take place in the western areas of the district, including Old Gurugram, Udyog Vihar and Palam Vihar. The number of vehicle thefts in these areas stood at 1,126 this year.

With 998 vehicle thefts, eastern areas, including DLF, Sectors 40, 45, 50, 55, 56, MG Road and Golf Course Road, rank second while Manesar district, including IMT, Manesar, Sectors 82 and 83, rank third with 456 cases. South district, including Sohna, Bhondsi and Maruti Kunj, stood fourth with 321 cases till yesterday.

Most cases of vehicle theft were reported from Sadar Bazar, Sector 14, DLF Phase-II, Sector 53, New Colony, Sector 9-A, Sohna City, IMT, and Manesar areas.

DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh said the number of vehicle theft cases this year was 121 less than those reported last year. “We have increased patrolling to check such cases. Some other measures have also been initiated to check this menace,” he said.