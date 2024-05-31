Gurugram sees spike in cyber fraud cases between Jan-April

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 30

Despite efforts and awareness campaigns, the city has witnessed an increase in cybercrime cases. According to information, cyber fraudsters have duped people of Rs 127 crore in the first four months of this year, while the figure was Rs 71.3 crore during the same period in 2023.

According to a senior police officer, the fraudsters lured thousands of people by giving them various kinds of tempting offers. In the last four months, the Gurugram Police registered 398 FIRs and arrested 455 cyber thugs. During the same period in 2023, 180 cases were registered and 118 fraudsters were nabbed.

As per a report prepared by the Gurugram police, an amount of Rs 23.7 crore have been recovered this year after investigation of cyber complaints. The money has been returned to the victims. In the first four months in 2023, only Rs 6 core was recovered from fraudsters.

“The cyber fraudsters have duped many people of crores of rupees by luring them. On receiving complaints, the police became active and the accounts in which the money was transferred were frozen. The money deposited in these bank accounts was seized and returned to the victims. If a complaint is made on the cyber helpline during the golden hour, the bank accounts are immediately frozen, so that the amount does not reach the fraudsters,” said DCP (Cyber) Siddhant Jain.

The police investigations have revealed that people in Gurugram easily fall prey to cyber thugs on the pretext of earning quick money and a part-time job.

“Mostly cyber fraud is carried out by luring people on the pretext of promising a part-time job and huge profits through investments. The police make people aware of steps to protect themselves from fraud through social media and awareness events. The police also distribute pamphlets to create awareness about cybercrime,” said the DCP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Gurugram