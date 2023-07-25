Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Gurugram, July 24
The sex ratio in Gurugram has dropped to 885, which is below the state average of 906. A total of 10 villages have been identified in the district with the lowest sex ratio. The Health Department has initiated an inquiry into finding reasons for the drop in the sex ratio, which was 925 last year.
Cyber City registered a significant decline in the sex ratio this year. However, there are two villages in Gurugram — Wazirabad and Kadipur — where the number of girls is more than boys. Both villages have been honoured for a good sex ratio.
Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said it is being ascertained whether all women in the villages were registered or not.
“There are 10 villages in the district where a drop in the sex ratio has been witnessed, and we are trying to know the reasons behind it. Besides, we will discuss the issue with doctors and ASHA workers in these villages. The Health Department is cracking down heavily on illegal abortion clinics, abortion pill suppliers and gender examiners. Also, awareness programme against such practices would soon be launched,” added Dr Yadav.
It may be noted that due to poor sex ratio in the state, it has become difficult for men to find women for marriage. If not taken care of, the problem might take a gigantic form.
