Gurugram store manager, friend held for theft

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 17

The Gurugram police arrested a former manager of a Reliance Digital Store and his friend for allegedly stealing 60 iPhones from the store.

The accused had made a plan to sell the iPhones in Nepal, but the police managed to arrest them before they could run away. According to the police, on January 5, 60 iPhones, four smart watches and two laptops were stolen from the store located at Ardee Mall in Sector 52. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered on January 6.

The crime unit of sector 40 on Monday arrested Narendra Kumar, who worked as a manager at the store, and his friend and courier boy Ashok Kumar.

Narender revealed that as he knew about the store’s access, he got duplicate keys of the store made and hatched a plan to steal these items.

“Narender has confessed that in order to become rich quickly, he had stolen the items from the store. We have recovered 57 stolen iPhones, four smart watches and two laptops from their possession,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime).