Taekwondo player 'attacked' in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 8

A national-level woman taekwondo player was allegedly attacked in Nuh today, a day after she had approached the police against online trolling and named 26 men in the first information report (FIR).

The complainant, Razia Bano, is a resident of Paudni (Tawdu) village, who had moved the police yesterday. She alleged that of late, she was being brutally trolled on the Facebook with some obscene morphed pictures of her being posted and abuses being hurled at her. She alleged that some players were also involved in the matter.

While she moved the complaint on April 22, the family alleged that there was no initial FIR by the police and they had to move court. It was as per court orders that an FIR was registered this week and it was today that she was attacked. The family alleged that an unidentified vehicle hit her with the intent to kill her.

“She was being trolled for days as many people here cannot tolerate a woman being in sports or social media. After ignoring them for a while she went to the police but even they asked her to ignore or settle things and even delete her account. We then moved court and got an FIR registered, but today she was attacked and we are very scared,” said one of her family members.

The police have, meanwhile, registered a complaint in this regard.