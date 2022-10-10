Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 10

A JBT teacher working at Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Suncity Colony, Sector-54, hired a proxy teacher to work in his place at the school. The CM flying squad on Monday along with police personnel and officials of the education department raided the school and exposed the fraud.

Vipin Malik came to the school in the morning to mark his attendance and worked as a property dealer during the day. A woman taught at the school in his place, who was hired by him for Rs 8000 per month.

The raiding team arrested the proxy teacher and the school headmaster while efforts were on to nab the accused teacher. An FIR has been registered against the three at the Sector 53 police station here.

According to the CM flying squad, they received a complaint that a JBT teacher, Vipin Malik, had hired Monika Nandal to teach in his place at the Sector-54 government school. A team led by duty magistrate Satish Kumar raided the school today morning.

“It was found that Vipin Malik has colluded with school headmaster Balwinder Singh. Malik came only in the morning every day and left after marking his attendance. We arrested headmaster Balwinder Singh and proxy teacher Monika Nandal and handed them over to the local police,” said Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad.

