Gurugram: Three drivers arrested for illegally carrying C&D waste

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 17

The police have arrested three drivers of tractor-trailers loaded with construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the Sector 37 area.

The accused were caught by a team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. An FIR was registered regarding the unauthorised dumping of C&D waste at the Sector 37 police station and the police impounded the tractor-trailers.

The arrested drivers were identified as Devender and Bhagwan Das, natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Rohtash, resident of Moolthan village in Nuh district. All three drivers were let off on bail after they joined the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Engineer Krishan Kumar, his team along with JE Tilak Sharma and supervisor Naveen Bedi, were on a field visit to ensure that the C&D waste was not dumped illegally.

The team caught three tractor-trailers filled with illegal debris near the Khandsa Chowk and called the police. The police arrested the drivers and impounded their vehicles.

“As per rules, construction and demolition waste is to be dumped at the Basai plant established by the MC. On checking, we found that the drivers did not have any permission,” the complainant said.

An FIR was registered against the drivers under Sections 269 (endangering the life of others by spreading a contagious disease negligently) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at the Sector 37 police station on Sunday.

“The arrested drivers were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, but the vehicles have been impounded. A further probe is underway,” said spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Two days ago, the MC had authorised five sites for dumping C&D waste. Special teams were formed to take action against those involved in illegal dumping of C&D waste.

In a meeting, it was also decided that the Police Department will confiscate all vehicles found to be in use for throwing garbage or debris illegally in places other than these five sites.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram