Gurugram: Three security guards injured in attack

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 26

Three security guards were injured after they were attacked by a group of men at a building project site in Sector 106. They attacked the guards with axes and sticks. An FIR has been registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

According to the complaint filed by guard Girdhari Lal, a native of Lalganj in UP, the incident happened in the wee hours on Saturday. At that time he along with guard Sugandh, one other person and supervisor Rajesh were on duty at the building project site . “Due to the heavy rain, we all were inside the booth located at the gate. It was around 1:30 am on Saturday when more than eight men came in two cars carrying sticks and axes in their hands. They first threw red chili powder towards us and then started beating us with sticks and fled after threatening to kill us. Sugandh, Rajesh and I were injured in the attack,” the guard said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under various sections of the IPC. “We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon”, said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Rajendra Park police station.