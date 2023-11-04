 Gurugram to get leopard conservation trail : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram to get leopard conservation trail

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 3

Inspired by the Jhalana leopard sanctuary, the Aravalli Rejuvenation Board is mulling to set up a 15-km long leopard conservation corridor to ensure sustainable conservation of the Aravallis.

The hill section currently has around 50 leopards. According to the board, a 15-km jungle trail will be developed from the Bandhwari waste management plant to the Damdama Lake. Development of waterholes, installation of solar pumps to ensure water supply in waterholes, development of grasslands and plantation of indigenous species after removal of bushes of Kabuli Kikar (Procopis juliflora) will be undertaken.

Besides, watchtowers will be erected, inspection paths will be construction, ‘dos and don’ts’ signage, camera traps and CCTV integrated with the Integrated Command Control of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be installed. An interpretation centre will be developed near the jungle trail.

Once these facilities are developed, a gypsy safari will be initiated in the area with the approval of the government on the similar pattern of the Jhalana Leopard Safari Park in the Aravalli Range.

The proposed trail would include the sacred forest grove, Mangar Bani, which remains the most conserved part of the forest with the highest concentration of wildlife here.

GMDA CEO PC Meena suggested that there is potential for the development of conservation trail and inspection tracks from the Bandhwari waste plant to Damdama Lake on the same lines of the Jhalana Leopard Safari Park, Jaipur, at a recent meeting of the board.

The GMDA has also offered funds deposited by the Gurugram MC against the Bandhwari waste management plant for the purpose. It was also suggested that a reputed expert organisation should be hired to carry out a study of the area and a detailed project report should be prepared.

“We should draw inspiration from Jhalana, which too was developed on similar lines. The GMDA will also help the board in availing funds for the same and soon plan an exposure tour of forest and other officials,” added the GMDA CEO.

During a wildlife survey, striped hyenas, leopards, black-naped hares, Indian crested porcupines, small Indian mongooses and golden jackals were found to have healthy populations in the Gurugram region of the Aravallis.

