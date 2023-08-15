Gurugram to have 36 wards for MC elections

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 14

The ad hoc committee constituted for ward delimitation of Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, has finalised 36 wards.

DC Nishant Yadav, who chaired the meeting, said the wards were finalised taking all suggestions and objections in consideration and the final draft has been sent to the Haryana Government for approval.

“Under the changes made in the Municipal Act by the Haryana Government, the Municipal Corporation has been divided into 36 wards considering the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and election data as the basis. The DC said the population of 40,000 in each ward has been considered as the average number in the ward-banding of the MC.

“While assessing the Parivar Pehchan Patra and election data in each ward, PPP has been considered as the basis of population in the ward where PPP is more. With the increase of 40 percent in the same election data, if that number is more than PPP, then the election data has been made the basis of wards,” said DC Yadav.

