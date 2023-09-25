 Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

Pollution-causing activities will be banned and action taken against violators under Graded Response Action Plan

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Shankar Chowk, in Gurugram, on Monday, September 25, 2023. PTI



PTI

Gurugram, September 25

Gurugram will implement the GRAP mechanism from October 1 to control environmental pollution in Delhi-NCR, a senior civic official said on Monday.

Pollution-causing activities will be banned and action taken against violators under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the official said.

Responsibilities have been assigned to different officers to ensure compliance with the GRAP rules in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and orders issued by the civic body’s environment and sustainability branch, he added.

The GRAP mechanism will be implemented in four phases, the official added.

The first phase will be implemented when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 201 and 300. Sites with more than 500-square metre plot area will have to be registered on a web portal, according to the guidelines issued for construction and demolition activities, said the official.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

In the first phase, officials will ensure the collection of construction and demolition and solid waste. Under GRAP rules, vehicles carrying construction and demolition material and waste will be required to be covered, the senior civic official said.

Anti-smog guns will be installed and compliance ensured at construction and demolition sites. There is a ban on burning any kind of waste in the municipal corporation area. There will also be a ban on the use of coal and wood in tandoors, he said.

The second phase—to be implemented when the AQI is between 301 and 400 -- will witness the introduction of an additional ban on the use of generators. Only generators running on liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, biogas, propane and butane can be used.

New power generator sets of 800 kW capacity—meeting the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s standards—and those of 125-800 kW capacities and retro-fitted with emission control devices with dual-fuel mode can be used.

In the third phase, when the AQI is between 401 and 450, all construction and demolition activities, except a few projects, will be prohibited.

The exempted projects will have to ensure compliance with construction and demolition waste management rules and dust control norms, the senior official said.

In the fourth phase, to be implemented when the AQI crosses 450, all construction and demolition activities will be banned.

Arrangements will be made to prevent dust particles from floating in the air and action taken against violators, said the senior official.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

2
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

3
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

4
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

6
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

7
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

8
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

9
Diaspora

Singapore Chinese cab driver abuses woman assuming her to be Indian; put under investigation

10
India

Indian, Russian firms halt diamond trade

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance; says would lead a separate front for 2024 LS polls

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...

Asian Games: Sensational Sadhu blows away Sri Lanka as Indian women cricket team earns country’s second gold

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Three arrested; investigation shows Badal allegedly ‘conspir...


Cities

View All

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for his colleague’s murder

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for colleague’s murder

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu