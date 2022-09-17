Gurugram to observe State Labour Day today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

The Haryana Government is organising a grand event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti at Sector 29, Gurugram, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be attending the State Labour Day function as the chief guest.

The CM said the Centre had decided to celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti as National Labour Day. Following the same, Haryana too had decided to celebrate the day as State Labour Day.

The CM said the state government had taken concrete steps for the welfare of workers. “The focus of the state government is not only limited to ensuring the welfare of workers in the organised sector, but also in the unorganised sector.”

He also called upon workers to take advantage of the schemes being run by the state government.

During the celebrations, Shram Awards will be awarded to the workers who have done excellent work. Besides, entrepreneurs and employers, who have provided the best arrangements for workers in their factories, would also be awarded.

